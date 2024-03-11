Angry Reactions quits TikTok after domestic violence case is dismissed

Angry Reactions has revealed he is leaving TikTok after having the domestic violence case against him dismissed.

25-year-old Oneya Johnson, known online as ‘Angry Reactions,’ was arrested on February 12 on charges of domestic violence.

The internet celebrity rose to fame in 2022 and garnered over 27 million followers on TikTok before his arrest, which quickly saw public opinion turn against him.

Johnson announced on March 5 that the case had been “dismissed” and that he had been declared “not guilty,” but it seems to be that the damage to his reputation has already been done.

In a nearly 17-minute video posted to his YouTube channel, Johnson revealed he would be leaving TikTok indefinitely and that Angry Reactions was to be no more.

Beginning his video by stating he was relieved the case against him was dismissed, Johnson went on to claim that the arrest had “changed everything forever.”

“I was getting crucified on the internet,” Johnson said, calling it “crazy” that people were willing to believe the charges against him before a verdict in court had been made. “That ‘believe all women’ sh** is so, so dumb to me… I’m not going to believe anybody just off what they’re saying, especially if I don’t know them or I don’t know the situation.”

Stating his time following the arrest was “the worst week” of his life, Johnson admitted he felt “naive” for assuming internet users would give him “the benefit of the doubt”. He said, “I’m not doing the Angry Reactions content anymore. I can’t. It will just never be the same after all of this.”

Johnson admitted he was “hurt” by the online response to his arrest and had lost his “passion” for making content; “My reputation is completely tarnished because you may know I’m innocent, but let’s say 50 million people heard that I got arrested for putting my hands on a woman, right, I would say 10 to 15 million people — if that — heard that I was innocent.”

Thanking those who had defended him when the arrest was first made public, Johnson said that while Angry Reactions was “dead,” he did still feel like he was meant to be an entertainer.

“I stream, you can follow me on Twitch,” he said, explaining that while his channel was still currently under the Angry Reactions name, he would be changing it.

“I’m sorry for the people who I’ve disappointed, [who] I’m letting down because you really look to my content for motivation, for confidence, for something to keep you going. I apologize and I wish the situation didn’t have to be like this, but it is what it is.”