Who is Lilly Gaddis? TikToker faces backlash after using racial slur and refusing to apologize

TikToker Lilly Gaddis is attracting backlash after releasing a video in which she audibly used a racial slur.

During an otherwise unremarkable upload where she can be seen cooking and talking about relationships, Gaddis references marriage, using the slur about who “everyone I know” is currently married to.

Users on X/Twitter have criticized the comments in response, the prevailing sentiment being surprise that the offensive language was used so flippantly and without regard.

In the aftermath of the original video, Gaddis, known as Ilddis on TikTok, uploaded a follow-up statement, in which she said: “So a recent video of mine seems to have upset members of a certain community. All the backlash made me do a soul search. After all that, I still couldn’t find a care.”

A quote from Larry Flynt bookends the video. “If the First Amendment is intended to protect anything, it’s intended to protect offensive speech. If you’re not going to offend anyone, you don’t need protection.”

Responses to the above video have called for Gaddis to be fired from her job for her use of the slur, and while she did post saying that she had been fired, it’s unclear whether this was truthful or just tongue-in-cheek.

Gaddis’ TikTok profile is still accessible, though the initial clip of her using the racial slur has since been removed.