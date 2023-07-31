Island Boys’ Flyysouljah comes out as gay after making “incest” content with brother

Flyysouljah of Island Boys fame has come out as gay, just weeks after sparking backlash for kissing his brother while creating content for the pair’s OnlyFans account.

Rap duo and twin brothers ‘The Island Boys’ first popped onto the scene in late 2021 to heavy criticism from listeners all across the net thanks to their debut song of the same name.

The track, coupled with the siblings’ unique sense of style, sparked both backlash and curiosity across social media — and soon, the twins had carved out a niche for themselves.

Article continues after ad

However, after making multiple appearances on podcasts and even getting booed at their own concerts, the Island Boys went quiet over the following year… but in 2023, the pair popped up again in a jaw-dropping way.

Instagram: flyysoulja The Island Boys are objects of curiosity for many netizens.

Island Boys’ Flyysouljah comes out as gay

In June 2023, the Island Boys outraged social media after netizens noticed they’d uploaded a photo of themselves nearly locking lips.

It wasn’t long after that when the brothers created an OnlyFans account together, where they uploaded photos and videos of themselves kissing.

Article continues after ad

Many viewers were immediately disgusted, labeling the content as “incest.” However, Island Boy member Flyysouljah denied these claims, saying in a statement to TMZ, “We’re both straight males and kissing is not counted as a sexual act.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, mere weeks later, Flyysouljah came out as gay. The artist clarified his sexuality in a TikTok live stream that’s taking social media by storm.

“I’m a top, I’m never a bottom,” he said in a viral clip from the broadcast. “I’m never a bottom. I’m a top. You know what I’m saying? I’m like that. For real.”

Article continues after ad

“You guys support me, because you feel me,” he continued. “I like men. It is what it is. I’m a top. I’m a top at the end of the day. That’s what’s going on.”

Thus far, it doesn’t seem as though Kodiyakredd, the other half of the Island Boys, has commented on the situation at the time of writing.