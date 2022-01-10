Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart react to The Island Boys: “Two goofballs in a pool”

Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart checked out The Island Boys on their new show, and they were left speechless. Snoop even went as far as saying that the duo is just “two goofballs in a pool.”

To close out the year, Snoop Dogg and Kevin Hart hosted a Peacock special called: 2021 and Done, which premiered on the subscription service on December 28, 2021.

During the show, the two celebrities reacted to viral creators and various other things that happened throughout the year.

One of the videos they reacted to was the viral TikTok video from The Island Boys, where they showcase their then-upcoming song that swept the platform with a wide variety of reactions.

Snoop Dogg & Kevin Hart react to The Island Boys

As soon as the comedic duo started playing the video, the legendary rapper laid his head into his palm as he let out a big sigh while Hart began to laugh seconds later.

Just after the video ended, Snoop Dogg said: “I’m speechless. They’re just two goofballs in a pool.” Hart replied to the rapper, and said: “Do you know why I’m not speechless? Cause I’m an island boy.”

The two began laughing at Kevin Hart’s comment until Kevin asked Snoop: “What is happening here?”

Snoop Dogg replied: “I don’t know, and I’m not trying to understand it.”

The Island Boys are made up flyysoulja and kodiyakredd, who posted their now-viral video on Kodiak’s account.

Since their rise to fame, they’ve released the music video for the viral song. They’ve also served as guests on Logan Paul’s podcast, Impaulsive, in which they ended up walking off the set.

After their interactions with the Paul brothers, the iconic TikTok duo was quick to clap back with their responses. It’s unknown if they’ll comment on Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg’s comments, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.