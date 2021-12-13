Island Boys storm off of Impaulsive podcast after tense confrontation

Social media stars the Island Boys stormed off the set of the Impaulsive podcast after a tense confrontation with Logan Paul and co-host George Jankos.

In 2021, the Island Boys have risen to prominence through TikTok, started a burgeoning rap career, and pretty much became an internet sensation.

Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd were all set to appear on the Impaulsive Podcast, when something happened to make them storm off the set.

Island Boys tense Logan Paul confrontation

A video posted to the official Impaulsive Instagram shows the pair facing off with Paul and Jankos right in the middle of filming, with the cameras still rolling.

After Jankos and the pair went at it for awhile, Logan stepped in and the video cut off, but according to the post the two did walk off the podcast entirely.

Just looking at the video, and the reaction of the hosts, it’s not clear what set the duo off, but something certainly seems to have rubbed them the wrong way.

While we don’t know exactly what caused this spat, we’ll probably find out when this episode of Impaulsive comes out — whenever that ends up happening.

Just from this short preview though, it could be one of the most entertaining episodes of the podcast we’ve seen yet, especially if we get to find out what caused all of this drama.