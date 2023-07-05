Island Boys join OnlyFans and immediately risk ban over “incest” claims

The Island Boys, brothers Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja, have created an OnlyFans account together — risking a ban in the process.

Over the last few years, The Island Boys have skyrocketed in popularity thanks to their constant video uploads on TikTok.

The brother’s former manager has gone on record stating their bank account has since “run dry,” and most recently they teased the idea of making an OnlyFans.

They went ahead with the creation of their OnlyFans, and the Island Boys are risking a ban from the site.

Island Boy’s OnlyFans account freaks out the internet

Sharing some of the pictures posted by The Island Boys on Reddit, the user revealed: “The Island Boys are making OnlyFans content together.”

In the four pictures shared on the post, you can see Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja kissing.

Reddit u/Competitiveanswer674

Users quickly took to the comments to share their opinion on the brothers making an OnlyFans together, and many of them were left stunned.

“Aren’t they brothers? The f*ck?!” one user replied, while another commented: “Excuse me while I go stab my eyes out.”

“For some reason, this doesn’t shock me. These 2 are nasty,” a third viewer replied.

Others commented that they may be breaking OnlyFans’ TOS due to the fact that they’re twin brothers.

“Pretty sure you can report them on OF. Should be against TOS,” a fourth commenter said.

Neither of the brothers has commented on the backlash surrounding their OF account, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.

In December 2021, they were quick to make a statement after storming off the set of the Impaulsive podcast after a comment from George Janko rubbed them the wrong way.