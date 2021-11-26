TikTok’s viral “Island Boys” get booed in their first Miami show

TikTok’s Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd went viral for their “Island Boy” song. But their first major show, at Miami nightclub LIV, didn’t go so well — as their acapella performance was quickly booed by the crowd.

Some things just work better on the internet. And some music just works better with a beat. For Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd, it seems that both things might be true.

The duo, fit with unique looks and hairstyles, went viral on TikTok by singing an “Island Boy” song in a jacuzzi. The video spread throughout the world of social media, even gracing the Twitch and YouTube world with Hasan and Andrew Callagher reactions.

Advertisement

But, while fame brought opportunities, the real world wasn’t quite as appreciative of the twins — whose real names are Franky and Alex Venegas. When they performed on stage at LIV in Miami, their voices were almost immediately drowned out by a chorus of boos.

TikTok’s viral “Island Boys” get booed at Miami nightclub

😶 Island Boys get booed pic.twitter.com/FBwsz0sWut — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 26, 2021

As you can see in the clip, the twins approach their performance with passion. In red and black fits, the duo’s vests even matched their lyrics. Going further, when the lyrics mention ‘going Super Saiyan,’ they motion toward their high, blonde hairstyles.

But despite the energy and the performance synergy, the crowd’s reactions blend into a mixture of laughs and boos. The duo seem unfazed, but social media quickly reacted to the… unideal reception.

Advertisement

At the moment, a TikTok showing the twins’ performance has over 10.5 million views on the platform. The comments are interestingly mixed, with some roasting the “Island Boys” for trying their viral song in real life and others complimenting them for the confidence.

No matter whether you like the song or not, you have to wonder what’s next for Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd. Based on this performance, maybe getting a background beat could be a good next step for their viral song.