Is Bryce Hall dating Lindsay Capuano? Spicy photo sparks relationship rumors

Popular TikToker Bryce Hall is sparking major dating rumors after posting some spicy photos with social media star Lindsay Capuano on SnapChat — but fans aren’t sure these two are a legit couple.

Bryce Hall is one part TikTok star, one part YouTuber, and another part a self-described “party animal.” Boasting over 23 million followers on TikTok, Hall has become known for his wild antics and high-energy vlogs.

As far as his relationship status goes, though, things aren’t as clear. Previously, Hall was thought to be involved with fellow influencer Riley Hubatka after the two smooched for a thumbnail and consistently appeared in videos together.

Now, though, it’s looking like Hall has a new boo — but fans aren’t convinced that they’re actually dating.

Bryce Hall ramps up dating rumors with Lindsay Capuano

Over the past few days, Hall has been posting flirty photos with Instagram star Lindsay Capuano, ramping up rumors that the two are dating on the not-so-down-low.

However, things amped up even more after the two finally locked lips in a pic that’s taking social media by storm.

That being said, Hall hasn’t exactly spilled the beans on whether or not he and Capuano are a legitimate item, leaving fans confused… but this is far from the first time he’s done this.

In fact, he and ex-girlfriend Addison Rae didn’t reveal they were dating until months after their on-again, off-again relationship took over social media — even to the point that Hall was grilled on an episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Unfortunately, that romance didn’t last too long, as the couple split up a few months later following cheating allegations toward Bryce…but if his latest pics with Capuano are to be believed, he could be moving on.

Capuano has not said much, either — so, for now, fans are in the dark until either party makes it official. At the moment, Hall is busy trying to get back in the boxing ring with other influencers after filming a horror movie with rapper 50 Cent earlier this year.