50 cent joins Bryce Hall on cast of ‘Skill House’ movie about influencer culture

Brianna Reeves . 5 minutes ago

Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson has joined popular TikToker Bryce Hall on the cast of Skill House, a horror movie about influencer culture.

‘Spiral’ scribe Josh Stolberg penned the script for Skill House and will direct the ensemble film led by TikTok star Bryce Hall.

Notably, the movie will explore the complexities of social media, examining the lengths that influencers will go to in their search for fortune and fame.

In addition to Hall, Skill House’s cast includes the likes of ex-UFC fighter Paige VanZant. The project has already entered production at Los Angeles’ Sway House, the so-called TikTok “collab house.”

50 Cent joins Skill House cast with Bryce Hall

Starz 50 Cent in Starz’ Power.

Deadline recently reported that 50 Cent has signed on to star alongside Bryce Hall in the upcoming horror flick. 50 will also serve as a producer on Skill House under the G-Unit Film & Television label.

Other newly announced cast members include Neal McDonough of ‘Suits’ and ‘Arrowverse’ fame, John DeLuca from ‘Spree,’ ‘Sorority Row’s’ Leah Pipes, Emily Mei from ‘The Download,’ ‘Army Wives’ McCarrie McCausland, and ‘The Tender Bar’ star Ivan Leung.

At the time of writing, there’s no word on which roles the new actors signed on to play. And concrete details about the film itself remain under wraps, as well.

50 Cent’s addition to the Skill House project counts among the rapper’s many extra-musical exploits. For one, he executive produced Starz’ award-winning crime drama series Power.

He will also produce the ‘Den of Thieves ‘sequel, ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera,’ starring himself, Gerard Butler, and O’Shea Jackson, Jr.