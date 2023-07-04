Insane Twitch fireworks war breaks out in Kai Cenat’s house

Twitch star Kai Cenat celebrated the Fourth of July in a truly bombastic fashion by starting an all-out war with fireworks in the AMP house, which he broadcasted live in a jaw-dropping stream.

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s top content creators, having broken the site’s all-time subscriber record earlier this year thanks to his month-long subathon.

The star even took home Streamer of the Year at the 2023 Streamer Awards and continues to make major moves in the space, most recently signing a lucrative deal with Rumble alongside fellow IShowSpeed to broadcast their very own show.

Both Kai and Speed have a penchant for pulling off wild antics on stream… but his Fourth of July celebration takes the proverbial cake of live-streamed shenanigans.

Twitch: Kai Cenat Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s top streamers.

Kai Cenat streams wild firework war inside his house

To celebrate Independence Day, Kai Cenat and his buddies decided to have an all-out war with fireworks — inside their own home.

The AMP house became a bedlam of chaos as Kai and company tore through their abode, roman candles in hand. The entire thing was filmed from a first-person view, too, making users feel as though they were playing an FPS game.

The house was a complete disaster, with rooms full of smoke and tons of objects littering the ground. Of course, the fire alarms went off on account of all the smoke, prompting some members of the group to pull out fire extinguishers.

Kai and friends armed themselves with whatever was available — be it trash can lids for shields or even gas masks to filter the smoke.

It wouldn’t be a true fireworks war if the participants didn’t try to have their own home-grown version of the WWE, as the group even started wrestling each other in some sort of sudden, good-natured brawl.

The entire ordeal was all in good fun… and luckily, it doesn’t seem as though anything caught on fire.

This isn’t the first time a streamer has nearly set their house ablaze with fireworks. Last year, IShowSpeed lit off a massive Pikachu firework in his bedroom, prompting a visit from his local fire department… and he did it again this year, too.