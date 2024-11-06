Kodak Black puts Kai Cenat’s Twitch channel at risk after using drugs on stream

Kai Cenat could be facing trouble with Twitch after his celebrity guest, Kodak Black, admitted to taking percocet during the streamer’s Mafiathon 2 broadcast.

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s top broadcasters, known for bringing in oodles of high-profile celebs to join him on his viral live streams.

From comedian Kevin Hart to WWE legend John Cena, it seems like there’s almost no limit to Kai’s famous connections — but one of his special guests caused an uproar on November 4.

During Day 4 of his Mafiathon 2 subathon on Twitch, rapper Kodak Black joined Kai to shoot the breeze on stream… but viewers were shocked to see the artist swallowed what appeared to be a pill during the broadcast.

Afterward, fans couldn’t help but notice that Kodak seemed to be behaving strangely, with many accusing the rapper of taking drugs.

Kodak addressed the backlash on Instagram Live, lashing out at his critics and admitting that he had taken Percocet during the stream.

“Y’all be on all types of sh*t,” he said. “Y’all be on shrooms, acid, all types of stupid-a** sh*t. But I take one perc and y’all be so f*ckin’ butthurt. Y’all don’t wanna like a **** anyway.”

While Kai himself had nothing to do with Kodak’s choice to use drugs on the stream, his Twitch channel could be in jeopardy thanks to his famous friend’s fiasco.

Twitch’s community guidelines state that the site “prohibits the use of hard drugs and the misuse of legal substances,” including the “misuse of prescription drugs” such as Percocet, a pain reliever.

Although Kai wasn’t the one taking drugs on his channel, Twitch has banned broadcasters due to actions taken by guests on their streams in the past. For instance, Adin Ross was banned back in 2021 after his guest used a homophobic slur, while Destiny found himself banned that same year after a guest showed an inappropriate image on stream.

Kai Cenat has already been banned once during Mafiathon 2, which came about after he was swatted on Day 2 of the broadcast. His channel was reinstated shortly afterward, as Twitch automatically bans all channels during a swatting for safety purposes.

Dexerto has reached out to Twitch for comment.