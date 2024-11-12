Kai Cenat overtakes IronMouse to break Twitch subscriber record for second time

Kai Cenat has reclaimed his spot as the most subscribed Twitch streamer on the platform, overtaking Ironmouse to cement his spot again.

There is no denying that Kai Cenat is one of the most popular content creators. Thanks to his marathon streams and various collaborations, he consistently breaks records.

Cenat was determined to reclaim the throne after losing his spot as the most subscribed Twitch streamer to VTuber Ironmouse on October 2, 2024.

On day 11 of his ongoing Mafiathon 2 stream, Cenat officially overtook Ironmouse to become the top dog of Twitch once again. As he got closer to overtaking Ironmouse’s 326,252 subscriber count, Kai sat on the edge of his seat.



Once the counter on his subs ticked over, confirming he had reclaimed his spot, Cenat began shouting at the top of his lungs.

His friends jumped on top of him and shared his joy and celebrations, even helping him rip his top off in the process.

Shortly after doing so, Cenat took to X (formerly Twitter) to articulate his happiness. He shared his excitement regarding how, despite only losing the top spot “less than 2 months ago,” he has already managed to get “the world record back again.”

Furthermore, he thanked his fans and added, “I love all my supporters from the bottom of my heart. Job still not finished only day 11.”

Ironmouse congratulates Kai Cenat on breaking Twitch record

Ironmouse wasted no time congratulating Cenat on reclaiming the top spot both on Twitch and on social media.

The VTuber even made a bold claim about how far he could go to increase his subscriber count during the remainder of his month-long livestream.

“Bro, if he makes it to one million subs, that will be f***ing amazing,” Ironmouse stated during their stream before adding, “I bet he makes it to a million…he hasn’t even done the whole month yet.”

Time will tell just how many subscribers Kai Cenat has before his Mafiathon 2 stream ends. However, we’ll keep you updated with all breaking news as it continues.