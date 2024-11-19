Twitch streamer refuses to end broadcast until Kai Cenat invites him to AMP house

Twitch streamer ‘gioxsanti’ is refusing to end his broadcast until internet superstar Kai Cenat sends him an invite to the AMP house.

Kai Cenat is in the middle of his viral Mafiathon 2 subathon, breaking records on Twitch and featuring celebrity guests like Snoop Dogg, Kodak Black, and even Miranda Cosgrove.

While Cenat has been streaming nonstop for the past 19 days, another broadcaster has also been live for nearly the same amount of time — and he goes by the handle ‘gioxsanti.’

At the time of writing, gioxsanti has been streaming for twenty days — nearly 470 hours total — with the aim of getting noticed by Kai Cenat… and he won’t stop until he succeeds.

Twitch: gioxsanti Gioxsanti has been streaming for over 470 hours, even broadcasting himself at work.

His broadcast, titled, ‘Streaming until I get invited to Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon,’ hasn’t yet borne fruit, but netizens are hopeful that Kai will notice him soon, especially given that he only has about ten days left until Mafiathon 2 ends.

“What’s his sub count at?” one user wrote on Twitter/X. “Because whatever it is, he deserves more for this amount of dedication.”

“Dedication, not gonna lie,” another said. “@KaiCenat invite him.”

“This is determination, I gotta respect it,” yet another said.

Thus far, gioxsanti doesn’t have subscriptions set up on his channel, but he’s accrued over 258 followers thanks to his efforts.

He hasn’t let anything get in the way of his streaming marathon, even broadcasting himself on the job at Walmart to keep up his streak. And if Kai’s subathon ends before he manages to get his attention, gioxsanti is holding out hope that he’ll get invited to hang out at the AMP house at some point.

Gioxsanti’s ambitious livestream is one of many lengthy broadcasts, with the current record-holder being EmilyCC, who streamed for over 1000 days live, uninterrupted.

However, groups of streamers have been broadcasting continuously for longer than that, with StreamerHouse taking the cake due to being live since 2013.