Kai Cenat mocks Jack Doherty after tricking him into donating 300 Twitch subs

Kai Cenat got the last laugh against fellow streamer Jack Doherty after tricking him into donating 300 gifted Twitch subscriptions by teasing a possible collaboration.

Jack Doherty is a notorious streamer known for divisive stunts like hitting baseballs off the roof of a building and crashing his $200K McLaren supercar while checking his phone.

Fellow creator and Twitch juggernaut Kai Cenat is in the middle of his Mafiathon 2 subathon, and Doherty has been trying to collaborate with the broadcaster in an apparent attempt to share the spotlight.

To get his attention, Doherty began gifting Twitch subscriptions to the streamer, who encouraged him to continue gifting, dancing around the possibility of a collab… but it was all a trick.

After Doherty had gifted 300 subscriptions — totalling around $3,000 — Kai cheerfully admitted that he’d successfully pulled the wool over the streamer’s eyes, saying that he’d never actually planned on collaborating with him and had just swindled him out of thousands of dollars.

“Chat, I’m not gon’ lie, I wasn’t gonna [collab] with Jack. We just finessed him 300, chat,” Kai said before he and his friends started happily dancing to Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Dummy Man’ — another clear shot at Doherty.

“He was doing bad all year,” he added. “I’m not associating myself with that. …that’s not good vibes. But we got 300 though!”

Thus far, Doherty hasn’t provided an official response to Kai’s stunt — but this isn’t the wildest, or most expensive — thing to get featured on Kai’s ongoing subathon, by far.

In fact, Kai got the grand tour of rapper Snoop Dogg’s pricey Los Angeles compound, which featured everything from a basketball court to a casino and a full arcade, not to mention an entire greenscreen music video set.

Cenat’s subathon is so viral that it’s attracted a slew of high-profile celebrities like rapper Kodak Black and even actress Miranda Cosgrove as special guests, and there’s no telling what the streamer has up his sleeve next.