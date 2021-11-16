Summit1g reveals who’s helping him dominate iRacing

Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar brought a special guest on to his iRacing stream, Indy Car champion Tony Kanaan, to help the creator improve his racing skills.

Former professional CS:GO player Summit1g has taken to a variety of games while streaming to his six million followers. He’s broadcasted games like GTA RP on the NoPixel server, Max Payne 3, and most recently: iRacing.

While requiring a paid subscription, iRacing is a professional-level sim-racer that provides online races in various sections of motorsports. The game is most popularly played with a USB racing wheel accessory, with brands like Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec being the most popular.

Advertisement

Summit himself just recently unveiled his insane sim-racing setup, which sports a bucket seat with four monitors alongside a Logitech G920 wheel and various other accessories. Now, the Twitch streamer has brought on Indianapolis 500 winner and iRacing streamer Tony Kanaan to help him get better at the game.

Summit1g guided by Tony Kanaan

During the off-season, professional race car drivers use iRacing to practice on their favorite tracks thanks to the developer’s accurate depiction of the real-life race tracks and cars.

Lazar’s newfound interest in the game has gotten the attention of Indy Car champion and Twitch streamer Tony Kanaan, who joined the creator on his November 16 stream to help guide him in the right direction to improve his skills.

Advertisement

Kanaan explained that the difficulty of the game means every single player’s settings are different, even those who race the same way.

However, he offered to help Summit find his own settings: “We’re gonna lead you to our settings, and you’ll tell us whether you like it or not. You’ll end up having your own personal settings.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The duo went on to work on their settings together before hopping into a Ferrari race with Summit’s chat rooting him on.

While it’s unknown what motivated the creator to check out racing games on stream, it seems like he is enjoying it quite well.