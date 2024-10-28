Summit1g in tears on stream as fans celebrate his 10+ years on Twitch

Twitch star Jaryd ‘Summit1g’ Lazar was left in tears as fans celebrated more than 10 years of streams, and he thanked them for all the support.

If you’ve ever loaded up Twitch and had a browse, you’ve very likely come across Summit. The leader of the 1G is an OG on the Amazon-owned platform, having streamed on there since the Justin.TV days.

While other streamers have come and gone in waves, Sum has always been around. If he’s not molotoving himself in Counter-Strike, he’s probably roleplaying in Grand Theft Auto. He’s created highlights for over a decade, giving fans memories and a space to hang out pretty much every day.

Article continues after ad

He’s been streaming for over a decade now, and his October 26 stream was a moment of reflection for many fans. As they were praising Sum for all of his work, that left the streamer pretty emotional. So, he thanked them all for sticking around over the years.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t talk from the heart too much, and who knows how much this is alcohol-based, but it means a lot to me that you guys still tune into the channel even though there are so many big dogs on the platform that are so entertaining,” Summit said, noting that he’s staying “old school” and not following the trend of IRL content.

Article continues after ad

“You guys coming through and making my every day something worth it is very important to me, you know?” he added, crying throughout.

“I just want to say thank you so much for allowing me to chill out with you guys on a platform like this.”

Summit pointed to Kai Cenat as the new big star that he loves to watch. “Dude, I love that guy,” he said, praising him for pushing the boundaries of content.

Article continues after ad

He also added that he’d love to meet up with the AMP star at some point. So, he’d have to get over the fact that IRL content like that isn’t his thing.