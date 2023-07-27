Ice Spice says she’ll let Kai Cenat feature in her next music video

Rapper Ice Spice claimed she’d let Twitch star Kai Cenat appear in her next music video during a phone call — and it’s safe to say that he’s pretty excited about the whole thing.

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s most popular broadcasters. The influencer, who boasts over 6 million Twitch followers, took home Streamer of the Year at the 2023 Streamer Awards, and even broke Twitch’s subscriber record with his month-long subathon back in February.

Article continues after ad

Thanks to his viral fame, Kai has had the chance to rub elbows with some major figures in the music industry, including the likes of rapper Blueface and singer-songwriter SZA.

Another prominent star who’s been featured on his streams is rapper Ice Spice, a current darling of the hip-hop world known for her songs ‘Munch’ and ‘Princess Diana.’

Twitch: kaicenat Ice Spice appeared on one of Kai Cenat’s Twitch streams in the past – and based on their latest phone call, it looks like the two stars are pretty chummy.

Kai Cenat thrilled after Ice Spice promises him music video cameo

On July 26, Kai rang up Ice Spice on the phone to have a chat with her during one of his live streams.

Article continues after ad

As their conversation came to an end, Kai pitched an idea about possibly being featured in one of ICe Spice’s music videos.

“I could be in one of the next music videos,” he suggested, giving his viewers an excited look as he awaited Spice’s response.

“I told you to pop up to this one,” she answered, referencing her latest music video for her song ‘Deli.’

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“When?” a shocked Kai replied.

“I didn’t tell you?” she asked. “I thought I told you, that’s crazy.”

Article continues after ad

Spice then said he could be in the “next one.”

“Imma be a part of it?” Kai asked, to which she answered, “Sure.”

Kai was clearly pleased with himself for scoring a potential cameo in an Ice Spice music video — and although there’s no solid confirmation on whether or not it’ll actually happen, fans would do well to be on the lookout for the rapper’s next MV.

On the other hand, Kai was left totally distraught after seeing SZA’s latest music video, where she got cozy with her rumored boo Travis Scott, sending the streamer into a dour mood.