Ice Spice responds after Twitter clowns rapper’s cooking skills

Ice Spice has responded after getting clowned on social media for her cooking skills… and it looks like she’s taking the roasting pretty well.

Ice Spice is one of the hottest new names in the rap game right now. Although she was on her grind well before getting noticed by Drake for her song ‘Munch,’ that single skyrocketed her to stardom, and it’s been off to the races ever since.

Since going viral, the ‘Deli’ rapper made a song with Nicki Minaj for the Barbie movie and even got her own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts. It’s clear that she’s the new ‘it girl’ in rap… but it looks like even Ice Spice has her flaws.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In September, Spice uploaded a video showing herself making breakfast on TikTok. In the video, Spice makes a basic breakfast scramble… except it looks a tad undercooked.

Instagram: icespice Ice Spice just made her first foray into the kitchen and the internet can’t help but roast her.

Ice Spice roasted online after showing off her cooking skills

Ice Spice scrambled some eggs together with spinach, onion, and tomatoes. She allowed it to cook for a little while before adding on some shredded cheese over top.

Unfortunately, her spinach didn’t really wilt properly and the eggs still looked a tad underdone — and although some folks might like their eggs this way, even Ice Spice admitted that she wasn’t a fan of her own work.

Article continues after ad

“It should taste really nasty ’cause I’m not a cook, and this is my first time,” she said in the video.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Since then, the clip has mysteriously disappeared from the rapper’s TikTok account… but fans quickly reposted it to X (formerly Twitter), where they couldn’t help but clown Spice for her newbie cooking skills.

“Ice Spice making breakfast and it looks… interesting,” one user wrote. “Well, at least she’s eating her spinach.”

Article continues after ad

Ice Spice caught wind of the post and shot back in a joking reply: “Pls delete.”

“Got my stomach beatboxing,” another said — to which Spice couldn’t help but let loose an, “lmaoooo.”

It’s nice to know that Spice is humble enough to take a good roasting. And where her culinary skills might be lacking, her bars certainly aren’t!