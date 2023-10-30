Kai Cenat shares how viral Twitch clip led to Good Burger 2 role

Kai Cenat shocked fans with an appearance in Good Burger 2’s latest trailer, and he was quick to explain how that role came to fruition when reacting to the trailer on Twitch.

Kai Cenat has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, becoming Twitch‘s most popular streamer by a landslide.

He expressed that he wanted to act in movies back in July 2023, and it came to fruition when the latest trailer for Good Burger 2 showcased the internet star.

Cenat reacted to the trailer while live on Twitch, and revealed how he got the role to his friends and fans in chat.

Kai Cenat is in Good Burger 2

While watching the trailer, Kai lost it as soon as he showed up on screen. “I’m in Good Burger 2,” he exclaimed.

Shortly after, the Twitch star revealed that a viral clip of him talking about the upcoming movie is how he managed to get the role.

“You wanna know what’s so crazy? Chat if you remember there’s a clip on Twitch of people saying Kai would be good in Good Burger,” he said. “A girl called me [right after] and asked if I wanted to be in Good Burger 2.”

Good Burger 2 is created by Paramount+, and launches on their subscription service on November 22, 2023.

On top of seeing Twitch star Kai Cenat in the movie, you’ll see Al Roker, Nicole Byer, Yung Gravy, Mark Cuban, and Carmen Electra.

And, of course, stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be donning the iconic Good Burger uniform for the movie.

We’ll be sure to share more about the movie as it gets closer to release. Until then, keep it locked to Dexerto.