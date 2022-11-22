Blueface & Chrisean Rock slammed for “disrespectful” Kai Cenat stream: “You put a hole in my wall”

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.

Kai Cenat’s November 21 Twitch stream was one of his wildest yet, as he was joined by rapper Blueface and his partner Chrisean Rock, with the pair criticized for “disrespecting” the stream, and damaging Kai’s property.

Despite trepidation from fans and even Kai Cenat himself, Blueface made a cameo appearance on his stream on Monday, November 21.

Having star names on his channel is nothing new for Kai, who has been joined by various other rappers on his streams, including 21 Savage, NLE Choppa, and Lil Baby.

But, the stream with Blueface took some twists and turns, and at some points, chat was telling Kai to throw them out.

Chrisean Rock throws chair and damages wall

The pivotal moment during the stream came when Rock threw a chair. Kai was speechless as the chair flew into the wall off-camera, making a loud thud.

“You put a hole in my wall…” Kai said. Rock responded, “you’re rich, you can fix it.”

There was a few moments of awkward silence as no one spoke, before Blueface changed the subject.

This incident in particular sparked criticism of Chrisean’s actions on the stream especially.

“She is blatantly disrespectful in someone else’s home,” one viewer said on Twitter. “Mad disrespectful, no manners whatsoever.”

While some put it down to simply trying to entertain the stream – and it’s true that Kai’s streams love some shenanigans – others pointed to Blueface and Chrisean’s appearance on Adin Ross’s stream previously too.

“The disrespected tf out of Adin when they went to his [stream] like a year ago, another user pointed out.

Kai has faced criticism himself for inviting them on, particularly as Blueface was arrested on attempted murder charges only the week prior. He is set for a preliminary court hearing on the charges in January.

In one clip, Kai Cenat mouths “help me” to the camera as a joke – but the implication was clear, the stream wasn’t exactly going to plan. He also muted the mic as Chrisean picked it up to speak directly to the chat, perhaps worried what she would say could break Twitch’s TOS.

Blueface and Chrisean eventually did depart without further incident, but it might make Cenat think twice before inviting them on again for another cameo.