Ice Spice explains meaning behind her catchy viral song ‘Munch’

Bronx rapper Isis ‘Ice Spice’ Gaston opened up about the meaning of her hit song Munch, which has completely taken over the internet since its release.

If you’ve used the internet at all over the last two months, chances are you’ve come across the song Munch (Feelin’ U) by now. The song, released in August 2022, has completely taken over both TikTok and Twitter with one of the most catchy hooks of the year.

Ice Spice is the rapper behind the song, and has become a viral sensation from the music video which now has over 13 million views.

Now, Ice Spice has explained song of the meaning of the song.

Ice Spice explains what a “Munch” is

The Bronx native spoke to Rolling Stone with her first big interview since gaining internet fame.

In the interview, the 22-year-old opened up about the meaning behind what a munch is. She explained that a “Munch” is a “desperate man.”

During a recording session in her room, she said she was looking to make a “fast song” when the thought of writing about a “Munch” came to mind.

Ice Spice admits that when the song dropped it had tons of haters, but over time, won listeners over and now has completely dominated all music platforms with millions and millions of listens. Her viral stardom even caught the attention of Drake, who DMed her his support along with an invitation to the OVO festival.

Despite being one of her first songs ever, Ice Spice has already made one of the biggest hits of the year, even earning Drake’s stamp of approval.