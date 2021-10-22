Ice Poseidon stream sniper MexicanAndy unbanned on Twitch after 4 years

Streamer Andy ‘MexicanAndy’ Martin was banned on Twitch back in the summer of 2017 — and now the platform has lifted his ban after four years.

In July 2017, MexicanAndy was banned on Twitch for breaking the platform’s Terms of Service, as a part of the crew of also-banned Ice Poseidon.

While Ice, Andy, and co. were considered a controversial group because of their content style and the drama that surrounded them, they still saw decent success on Twitch and, after their subsequent bans, YouTube and other platforms.

For the most part, fans have always believed that there’s no way Ice Poseidon and his cohorts make their way back to Twitch — but it appears the tide is changing.

Advertisement

On October 22, 2021, Mexican Andy posted a tweet confirming that his four-year-long ban from Twitch had finally been overturned.

“Is this real?” he asked, clearly in shock at what was happening. “Actually unbanned on Twitch after 4 years and 3 months.”

Alongside it was a screenshot of his Twitch channel under the name Scufious, looking alive and well, showing off his 12k followers and looking just as he left it in 2017.

IS THIS REAL???? ACTUALLY UNBANNED ON TWITCH AFTER 4 YEARS AND 3MONTHS 😱 pic.twitter.com/1pyXlxHbWM — Mexican Andy (@MexicanAndySZN) October 22, 2021

While Andy hasn’t streamed on his recovered Twitch channel at the time of writing, it’s surely only a matter of time before he goes live.

This isn’t the first time Andy has appeared on Twitch since his ban, however. Back in 2019, Twitch themselves used a clip of his in an ad, leaving Andy — and everyone else — completely baffled.

Advertisement

It’s also given many fans in the replies hope that, before long, they might see people like Ice Poseidon make their grand return to Twitch. Though, there are some streamers who are sure that’ll never happen.