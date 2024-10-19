FaZe Ronaldo banned from Twitch for fifth time

FaZe Ronaldo was banned from Twitch on October 19, prompting a wave of confusion among fans unsure of the reasons behind the platform’s decision.

Twitch streamer StableRonaldo joined the professional esports and entertainment organization FaZe in 2022. The former Fortnite pro player remained with the company after its reboot, which saw 17 members of its core streamers laid off in May 2024.

In just this year alone, Ronaldo has been banned from Twitch three times (five overall), his last infraction taking place on June 27 after streaming himself driving recklessly. Ronaldo subsequently apologized and was unbanned three days later, on June 30.

As of writing, the reasons for Ronaldo’s October 19 ban aren’t known. Neither party has commented on the situation and attempting to visit the streamer’s Twitch profile simply returns the generic “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Twitch / StableRonaldo Ronaldo has been banned from streaming on Twitch five times.

Reports of the ban being a result of Ronaldo showing someone on his stream gambling through a casino app are unconfirmed at this time.

Regardless of the official reason, fans have already reacted by calling for the FaZe member to be let “free.”

“Free my boy or we got problems,” one X/Twitter user wrote, while another responded, “All bro did was play Fortnite with Big Justice.” “Not again bruh,” another lamented, referring to the streak of bans Ronaldo has faced.

We’ll update this story with any updates providing an official reason for the ban.

It remains to be seen how much this timeout will set Ronaldo back. Considering he made $1.2 million from a subathon back in September, though, it’s unlikely he’ll be hard up, regardless of how long this ban lasts.