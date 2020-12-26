Logo
Entertainment

Hype House reveals their new Hollywood TikTok mansion and it’s insane

Published: 26/Dec/2020 23:13

by Bill Cooney
Hype House/Tarlor Lorenz

Share

Hype House TikTok

A new video has been posted of the massive mansion members of the Hype House are moving into for 2021, and it’s so big it’s absolutely insane.

To celebrate the TikTok creator collective’s one-year anniversary, members of the Hype House have decided to celebrate by moving into a new, gargantuan mansion.

Thomas Petrou already shared some shots of the new crib, but on December 26 the official Hype House account put out a TikTok giving us our best look at the pad, and it’s ridiculous backyard view, yet.

@thehypehouseNew house check♬ Deep End – Fousheé

Starting with a clip of the old FaZe Clan house, among others, in the Hollywood Hills, it then pans to the new mansion, first showing the front, then panning across the backyard — which is complete with a pool and stunning view of the valley below.

It’s nothing close to an official house tour, but we would bet that an MTV Cribs-style reveal will be coming soon, possibly after everyone gets moved in and somewhat settled.

In his story, Petrou and Alex Warren were simply scoping out the place, with Thomas proudly pointing at the mansion and announcing that he bought it along with Warren and Kouvr Annon. Now that we’ve had more of a look at the place, we do have to wonder how much money they had to shell out.

Given the amount of attention, the TikTokers were getting at the old FaZe spot, them moving to a new location isn’t really that big of a surprise — especially after Petrou revealed back in July that the Hype House would sometimes get up to 100 visitors a day.

Even though they could definitely be considered celebrities in their own right, members of the Hype House are real people just like you and me (though it can be easy to forget that sometimes), so hopefully the new digs provide plenty of safe space (and content) headed into 2021.

Entertainment

Valkyrae’s massive Rust stream with 50 streamers: shroud, Pokimane, Sykkuno, more

Published: 26/Dec/2020 22:13 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 22:32

by Alan Bernal
Valkyrae / Shroud / Pokimane / Facepunch Studios

Share

Pokimane shroud Valkyrae

100 Thieves’ Valkyrae is getting ready to host a massive Rust server with a ton of streamers including shroud, Pokimane, Sykkuno, BrookeAB, Disguised Toast, Jacksepticeye, and a whole lot more.

The survival sandbox game by Facepunch Studios spawns players into the wilderness to fend for themselves. At the start of every game, you start with nothing and have to take care of yourself while keeping your character healthy with scrap materials and sporadic loot found across the map.

Eventually, as players start to erect buildings, forts, and strongholds, clans start to form and an arms race determines who will reign supreme in the open-world survival game. With the private lobby filled to the brim with some of the streaming world’s most entertaining faces, it’s bound to have enough highlights for everybody to enjoy.

rust streamers valkyrae
Facepunch Studios
The private Rust server is going to host Valkyrae and 50 other streamers.

How to watch Valkyrae’s Rust stream

Valkyrae is kicking off her Rust stream at 3 pm PST / 6 pm EST / 12 am BST on December 26, and, needless to say, there are plenty of ways to catch all the action in Rust as it unfolds.

Of course, the 100T streamer will be live on YouTube while every other participant is expected to broadcast the game on their respective channels. We’ve embedded Valkyrae’s livestream below, but you can follow along with your favorite streamer on their respective feed.

Who’s playing in Valkyrae’s Rust event?

The playing field isn’t very forgiving for some people, since Valkyrae has an army of streamers ranging in expertise that could help them along in the game.

Although not an exhaustive list, The Game Awards’ 2020 Content Creator of the Year packed as many people participating in the stream in one tweet, with many bringing along thousands of potential viewers on their own.

As the game progresses, expect to see friends forming factions against others to steal loot, sabotage bases, and muddle up the comms. Crossovers with multiple streamers historically provide for some of the wildest content, and it’s sure to deliver in a game as random as Rust.

Don’t miss out on any of the action, as it’s bound to have multiple sagas involving numerous personalities once Valkyrae’s private server goes live soon.