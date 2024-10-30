TikTok family with 6 kids keep going viral as viewers can’t believe how they live

A family keeps going viral on TikTok as viewers can’t believe that two parents and four kids all live in a one-bedroom apartment.

Over the last few years, TikTok has become home to a wide variety of content. It may have started out as a place for dance routines and lip-syncing, but you’ll find pretty much every niche covered now.

One of the most popular genres revolves around daily living. Quick ‘Get Ready with Me’ videos are always going viral, as are house tours and fridge restocks. For the most part, viewers are positive about these videos, but there are some that cause plenty of anger and annoyance for TikTok.

Well, that has been the case with the Resilient Jenkins family, as they’ve been sharing videos of their six-person household – two parents and four children, with another on the way – living in a one-bedroom apartment.

The account has 84,000 followers but videos regularly get around 2 million views. One – which shows how their kids sleep in the living room – has even reached 10 million views as viewers have been dismayed by everything.

Some viewers have been commenting that they’ve grown up in similar situations. “As a child of 6 siblings who all had to share and unfinished basement as a room growing up. We have this. None of us talk to one another or our parents anymore,” one said.

“As 1/4 who had to live in the dining room, they will resent you,” another added. “Why do the kids and not the parents sleep in the living room?” one asked.

Others have been chiming in with suggestions on how to maximize the space. “Why don’t you guys have bunkbeds, all the kids could be in the room!” another said. “Give THEM the bedroom,” suggested another.

The family is also expecting another child, which has led to some viewers to question where they’ll find room for them.