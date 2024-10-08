YouTuber goes super viral replacing family chandelier with UFC jumbotron

A YouTuber and TikToker has gone viral after replacing his parent’s dining room chandelier with a UFC-themed jumbotron, getting well over 30 million views.

Over the last few months, content creator Corbin Millet has been going viral for making some changes to his parent’s home. No, he hasn’t been painting or building shelves, but making a few wackier changes instead.

At times, he’s added a slush machine, a Coca-Cola dispenser, a pretzel machine, and even turned it into a skatepark. That’s all before you even look at the time he attached a dirt bike to a swing system so he could, well, swing around.

Those videos have picked up views across every social media platform, including TikTok and YouTube. Yet, it’s his newest change that has piqued the internet’s interest more than ever, as he replaced the family chandelier with a jumbotron.

That’s right, this time, Corbin changed up the dining room so that his family could watch any sporting event they want while eating. However, his mom wasn’t best pleased.

“What the f*ck is that?” she said after spotting it for the first time. “Are you f*cking… Corbin? Can I have a normal f*cking house with normal s*it? This isn’t a frat house!”

The YouTuber’s dad did see the lighter side of things, trying to talk his mom down. She even suggested putting it in their basement if they wanted to keep it. However, it was left up during their next meal.

“This is so f*cking stupid,” his mom added, still furious about the jumbotron.

As noted, Corbin has made some ridiculous changes to his parent’s house, and seemingly keeps one-upping himself. This one has attracted well over 30 million views across his outlets.