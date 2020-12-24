Dixie D’Amelio hits back at accusations of “controlling” Charli

Critics are accusing TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio of “controlling” her little sister, Charli, after a video of the two went viral online — but Dixie is having none of the negative rumors about her family dynamic.

The D’Amelio family has become the internet’s version of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians,’ with TikTok fans far and wide tuning in daily to view Charli and Dixie’s social media content.

However, it seems that quite a bit of gossip has stirred up amid the D’Amelio’s TikTok reign, with some users finding the family’s behavior unacceptable — while others are accusing Dixie of “controlling” her younger sister.

One Twitter user posted a video that showed the two sisters filming a ‘White Elephant’ gift exchange with Chase Hudson, who Charli seemed to applaud as he stood up from the sofa they were sitting on together.

Dixie then reached over to grab Charli’s hands to stop her from clapping — an action that has many TikTok fans confused and concerned about their relationship.

“Dixie should support Charli and stop controlling her,” the poster wrote. “It’s her life, she can love whoever she wants. If she feels the need [to] cheer, she can cheer for him.”

Luckily, Dixie was quick to shut down the accusations, as summed up in a particularly pointed series of Tweets shortly thereafter.

“Not like it was my video and she was being extra on purpose because she knows I hate loud noises,” she explained in a quote retweet of the clip.

not like it was my video and she was being extra on purpose because she knows i hate loud noises 🤠🤠🤠 https://t.co/0uCev2DzPh — dixie (@dixiedamelio) December 24, 2020

“I’m convinced no one on TikTok has siblings,” she continued. “Or everyone must have a perfect sibling relationship, because me getting annoyed with Charli is NOT allowed.”

Thankfully, it seems that Dixie’s comments are being met with sympathy from fans, who were similarly quick to point out that it’s quite normal for siblings to get on each other’s last nerve.

or everyone must have a perfect sibling relationship because me getting annoyed w charli is NOT allowed 🚫 🙅🏻‍♀️ — dixie (@dixiedamelio) December 24, 2020

Dixie isn’t the only one dealing with haters lately, either; Charli has also hit back at critics accusing her of “running out of ideas” for her videos, as summed up in the tweet below.

everyone saying i’m running out of ideas as if i has any in the first place lolololololololololol — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) December 23, 2020

It seems that, despite all the drama surrounding their family dinner episode, the D’Amelio sisters are getting used to shutting down rumors and asserting their own power over the out-of-control narratives that pop up about them online.