Dixie D’Amelio hits back at accusations of “controlling” Charli

Published: 24/Dec/2020 22:39

by Virginia Glaze
Dixie D'Amelio hits back at Charli D'Amelio controlling rumors
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

Critics are accusing TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio of “controlling” her little sister, Charli, after a video of the two went viral online — but Dixie is having none of the negative rumors about her family dynamic.

The D’Amelio family has become the internet’s version of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians,’ with TikTok fans far and wide tuning in daily to view Charli and Dixie’s social media content.

However, it seems that quite a bit of gossip has stirred up amid the D’Amelio’s TikTok reign, with some users finding the family’s behavior unacceptable — while others are accusing Dixie of “controlling” her younger sister.

One Twitter user posted a video that showed the two sisters filming a ‘White Elephant’ gift exchange with Chase Hudson, who Charli seemed to applaud as he stood up from the sofa they were sitting on together.

 

Dixie then reached over to grab Charli’s hands to stop her from clapping — an action that has many TikTok fans confused and concerned about their relationship.

“Dixie should support Charli and stop controlling her,” the poster wrote. “It’s her life, she can love whoever she wants. If she feels the need [to] cheer, she can cheer for him.”

Luckily, Dixie was quick to shut down the accusations, as summed up in a particularly pointed series of Tweets shortly thereafter.

“Not like it was my video and she was being extra on purpose because she knows I hate loud noises,” she explained in a quote retweet of the clip.

“I’m convinced no one on TikTok has siblings,” she continued. “Or everyone must have a perfect sibling relationship, because me getting annoyed with Charli is NOT allowed.”

Thankfully, it seems that Dixie’s comments are being met with sympathy from fans, who were similarly quick to point out that it’s quite normal for siblings to get on each other’s last nerve.

Dixie isn’t the only one dealing with haters lately, either; Charli has also hit back at critics accusing her of “running out of ideas” for her videos, as summed up in the tweet below.

It seems that, despite all the drama surrounding their family dinner episode, the D’Amelio sisters are getting used to shutting down rumors and asserting their own power over the out-of-control narratives that pop up about them online.

Mr Beast brings back Finger on the App challenge with $100k prize

Published: 24/Dec/2020 20:45

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Mr Beast

MrBeast

YouTube star and viral internet philanthropist Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is bringing back his viral ‘Finger on the App’ challenge — and this time, the prize is four times bigger than before.

Mr Beast has become one of the internet’s most popular figures over the past few years, largely in part due to his huge (and often incredibly expensive) projects that answer our most pressing questions: What happens if you microwave a microwave, after all?

From advertising PewDiePie’s channel at the Super Bowl to opening a free car dealership for people in need, Mr Beast has gone above and beyond for his 48 million subscribers — and he’s doing it again by bringing back one of his most beloved challenges.

What is the ‘Finger on the App’ challenge?

Earlier this year, Mr Beast created an application that challenged users with keeping their finger on their phone for as long as possible — at least, longer than other competitors, with the grand prize being $25,000.

 

This time, Mr Beast is bringing back the challenge and upping the stakes four-fold, increasing the prize to a jaw-dropping $100,000.

How to play the ‘Finger on the App’ challenge

Mr Beast’s ‘Finger on the App II’ application is reportedly now available for download on iOS and Android devices in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

However, the challenge doesn’t begin until Tuesday, Dec. 29, giving potential players five days to practice their skills for the chance of winning $100,000.

In a similar fashion to Mr Beast’s first ‘Finger on the App’ challenge, this program tasks players with continuously moving their finger on a grid to avoid any potential cheating.

Mr Beast finger on the app II practice mode
Mr Beast / Variety / Finger on the App II
Mr Beast’s ‘Finger on the App II’ now features a unique practice mode that allows players to compete against each other in obstacle courses to gain extra lives.

That’s not all; there’s even a ‘battle mode’ in this new version, which pits players against each other to avoid any obstacles that pop up in the grid. While this mode only lasts before the actual competition, it does allow participants to rack up lives ahead of time, if they perform well.

When does the Finger on the App challenge start?

As previously mentioned, Mr Beast’s second ‘Finger on the App’ challenge takes place on Tuesday, December 29, and kicks off at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST.

While the YouTuber ended up cutting the competition early last time, there’s no telling how players will fare this go around — so head to the App Store and practice your scrolling if you want to get in on the action!