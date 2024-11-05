FaZe Jason finally meets K-Pop group NewJeans to recreate viral ETA video

FaZe Clan’s Jason finally got to meet K-Pop group NewJeans and they recreated the viral moment from him hitting 100 subscribers where he partied to their song ETA.

Over the last few months, FaZe Clan has gone through a bit of change. FaZe Banks took control again and started weeding out creators who had been added by the previous owners. He whittled the roster down and looked at new blood as well.

In slimming things down, a few new stars have been created. That includes FaZe Jason – also known as JasonTheWeen – who has been going viral over the last few months for different moments.

Article continues after ad

His most popular one, though, came after celebrating hitting 100,000 subscribers as he and few others danced to the song ‘ETA’ by K-Pop group NewJeans. In fact, the K-Pop stars even recreated the moment themselves, which also went viral as fans started begging for them all to meet up.

Article continues after ad

Well, now, the streaming star has linked up with the K-Pop group during his trip to South Korea and answered that call. The four of them recreated the video and, of course, it’s gone viral again.

Article continues after ad

The streamer called it “crazy” that he’d managed to link up with NewJeans. “I’m not gonna lie, this is crazy. This is crazy!” he said. “I don’t even know what to say, I just want to say thank y’all.”

“You’re literally him,” streaming star Valkyrae said. “Ain’t no way. He really met NewJeans,” one fan responded. “This is insane after all this time,” another fan commented. “THE ETA GUY FINALLY MET THE ETA GIRLS,” replied another.

Article continues after ad

Jason did reveal that the meeting almost didn’t happen, but NewJeans pushed for it given that they’re fans of his. And, luckily enough, he got enough time to record the now viral video with them.