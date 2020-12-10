Logo
Bryce Hall & Thomas Petrou officially end the Sway vs Hype House beef

Published: 10/Dec/2020 21:33

by Virginia Glaze
TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Thomas Petrou have officially ended their long-standing feud after months of trash talk and intense rivalry between the Hype House and Sway House.

The Hype House vs Sway House beef is a tale as old as time for TikTok fans. Both popular content houses in their own right, the two began to feud as they each grew in popularity, with things escalating amid the Charli D’Amelio / Chase Hudson breakup drama this summer.

Things ramped up further between founders Bryce Hall and Thomas Petrou as the year went on, with Hall specifically calling out Petrou for his spending habits and even accusing him of “stealing” from the HH’s content creators.

Thankfully, it seems that this beef has been put behind them, after the two appeared in a humorous YouTube video on December 10 and laid their quarrels to rest.

“We talked out our issues off-camera,” Petrou revealed before breaking out into laughter. “Hopefully for the last time.”

“Hopefully this is the last time!” Hall chuckled. “But from that talk, it’s definitely behind us.”

That’s not all; Petrou also revealed that none of the beef between them had been faked for views, as many viewers had speculated throughout the duration of their rivalry.

“No, none of that s**t was fake,” he added. “We actually f**king hated each other! But we’ve moved on. We want to set a good example for our fans.”

(Topic begins at 1:30)

The two went on to hug it out for the camera and even drank a toast to their newfound peace — a peace that some TikTok fans knew was coming before Petrou even uploaded his video, thanks to a tweet from Griffin Johnson the day prior.

“Imagine if the Hype House & Sway quit being immature and decided to make content together / be friends,” he wrote. “it is time to bring everyone together… I am sick of LA destroying good people.”

It looks like the drama is done between two of TikTok’s biggest powerhouses — and we couldn’t be more excited to see what hilarious and outrageous content will come out of this unexpected truce.

How to compete in David Dobrik’s mysterious ‘$100,000 Puzzle’

Published: 10/Dec/2020 20:35

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube star David Dobrik is holding yet another massive challenge for his fans — and this time, it’s in the form of a mysterious “puzzle,” with the grand prize being a whopping $100,000.

David Dobrik is one of the internet’s most popular influencers. Best known for his hilarious and chaotic YouTube vlogs, he’s also hailed for his incredible generosity, having given away thousands of dollars to his fans on multiple occasions.

While his last high-stakes event was a Tesla giveaway that encouraged contestants to vote in the US Election, this time, he’s making his viewers work for their prize.

On December 10, Dobrik launched a website that gives directions to fans hoping to cash in on a profitable reward. Dubbed ‘The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle,’ competitors must first pay out to compete — but the payoff could well be worth their investment.

How to compete in ‘The Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle’

The steps for competing in Dobrik’s puzzle are as follows:

  1. First, go to the website for Dobrik’s ‘Hundred Thousand Dollar Puzzle.’
  2. Purchase the jigsaw puzzle as directed on the website. The puzzle itself is $30.00 — but whether or not you choose to buy is up to you.
  3. Wait for the puzzle to ship to your home. Dexerto has found that the puzzle doesn’t ship until the week of January 25, giving buyers a little over a month to wait for their long-anticipated “lottery ticket.”
  4. Once it has come in the mail, solve the puzzle you have purchased, which you’ll find has become a QR code.
  5. Scan the completed puzzle with your phone’s camera or a QR scanner app. The QR code will send you to a screen letting you know how much money you’ve won.

Prizes in the puzzle can range anywhere from a mere 25 cents to the grand prize of $100,000. Much like the ‘David’s Disposable’ app, it seems that the true joy of this particular venture is the time it takes to both receive and solve the puzzle before you learn how much your endeavors will actually pay off — literally.

Coincidentally, Dobrik’s latest contest gives his fans something to look forward to and complete during yet another round of lockdowns throughout the United States, bringing friends and family together for the potential of winning big without heading to the casinos.