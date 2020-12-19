 Hype House celebrate one-year anniversary with deluxe new LA mansion - Dexerto
Hype House celebrate one-year anniversary with deluxe new LA mansion

Published: 19/Dec/2020 22:30

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Hype House LA

Hype House TikTok

For their one-year anniversary, Thomas Petrou has revealed that the Hype House have decided to celebrate by moving into a new, sprawling mansion.

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, Petrou gave his millions of followers a sneak preview of the picturesque mansion, which appears to be tucked away among the hills of Los Angeles.

In his story, Petrou and Alex Warren appeared to be scoping out the place, with Thomas proudly pointing at the mansion and announcing that he bought it along with Warren and, in Petrou’s words, Warren’s “better half,” Kouvr Annon.

It seems that the three of them, at least, will definitely be living in the house full-time, but only time will tell if the rest of the Hype House members shall also make the move.

The House’s relocation was previously hinted at earlier this week after honorary Hype House member and official photographer Bryant posted a photo on his story of his packed up room — saying: “Time to pack, new Hype House soon.”

This move comes after Petrou previously hinted that the content collective would be uprooting once again in an October 27 vlog, which led to speculation that multiple leaks of their address online was the reason for them leaving.

“We’re looking into moving,” Petrou said at the time. “Not necessarily right this second, but we’re looking at properties today.”


While the house they looked at in the vlog isn’t the same as the one they ended up purchasing, it certainly shows that this move has been on the agenda for a while.

However, given the attention the TikTokers have been getting in this new house, the need for a new location is hardly surprising — Petrou revealed back in July that the Hype House would sometimes get up to 100 visitors a day.

Although they’re all in the public eye, the members of the Hype House are people too — hopefully this new home will give them the privacy they seem to have been hoping for!

“Cheating” Issak Presley dragged by Kenzie Ziegler and Carson Tiffany

Published: 19/Dec/2020 18:39

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Issak Presley

TikTok

TikTok star Carson Tiffany has announced that her relationship with actor Issak Presley has come to an end after she found out he cheated — prompting Presley’s other ex, Kenzie Ziegler, made similar complaints known…

After a brief romance, TikToker Carson Tiffany has confirmed, in an Instagram Q&A, that her relationship with Issak Presley has come to an end.

The 17-year-old said in response to a question on her IG story that her and Presley were not dating anymore — and she didn’t mince her words as to the reason why.

Ending the post with a mock loving emoji, the budding internet personality revealed that she had “just found out that he [Presley] had cheated on [her]”.

This revelation in the wake of their brief autumn romance has shocked not just fans, but also Presley’s ex-girlfriend Kenzie Ziegler, who ended their respective relationship in May this year.

Although Ziegler and Presley ended their relationship on good terms, the two were dogged with cheating rumors in the last two months of their relationship.

In March this year, as the rumors heated up, Ziegler took to Instagram to say: “All of these girls are trying to say Isaak cheated on me when he’s with me every day!” Similarly, Presley posted at the time: “People really strive to ruin other people’s happiness.”

Now that another one of Presley’s exes has confirmed his infidelity, it didn’t take long for fans to bring up past rumors about his relationship with Ziegler.

In one Instagram comment that got over 18,000 likes, one user said: “Two girlfriends in a row my god.”

Another comment that got over 11,000 likes expressed similar sentiments, saying: “Didn’t he cheat on Kenzie too? What did you expect?”

Presley’s ex Kenzie Ziegler has since weighed in on the drama herself. As well as expressing her shock at Tiffany’s announcement — commenting “Oh my God” on Instagram when the announcement was posted to TikTokRoom, she later also commented “boys suck.”

Could this be confirmation that Presley also cheated on Ziegler, or is she just showing solidarity? Presley is yet to comment publicly on these allegations.