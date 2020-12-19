Hype House celebrate one-year anniversary with deluxe new LA mansion - Dexerto

For their one-year anniversary, Thomas Petrou has revealed that the Hype House have decided to celebrate by moving into a new, sprawling mansion.

In a series of posts on his Instagram stories, Petrou gave his millions of followers a sneak preview of the picturesque mansion, which appears to be tucked away among the hills of Los Angeles.

In his story, Petrou and Alex Warren appeared to be scoping out the place, with Thomas proudly pointing at the mansion and announcing that he bought it along with Warren and, in Petrou’s words, Warren’s “better half,” Kouvr Annon.

It seems that the three of them, at least, will definitely be living in the house full-time, but only time will tell if the rest of the Hype House members shall also make the move.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Hype House moves in to new house. Thomas Petrou says in video that he bought the house with Alex Warren and Kouvr. This 1 year after the Hype House launched. pic.twitter.com/IhEDNkvP7i — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 19, 2020

The House’s relocation was previously hinted at earlier this week after honorary Hype House member and official photographer Bryant posted a photo on his story of his packed up room — saying: “Time to pack, new Hype House soon.”

This move comes after Petrou previously hinted that the content collective would be uprooting once again in an October 27 vlog, which led to speculation that multiple leaks of their address online was the reason for them leaving.

“We’re looking into moving,” Petrou said at the time. “Not necessarily right this second, but we’re looking at properties today.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)



While the house they looked at in the vlog isn’t the same as the one they ended up purchasing, it certainly shows that this move has been on the agenda for a while.

However, given the attention the TikTokers have been getting in this new house, the need for a new location is hardly surprising — Petrou revealed back in July that the Hype House would sometimes get up to 100 visitors a day.

Read More: Dr Disrespect calls out xQc

Although they’re all in the public eye, the members of the Hype House are people too — hopefully this new home will give them the privacy they seem to have been hoping for!