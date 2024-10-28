Man hailed as “creative genius” after his mansion’s Halloween light show goes viral

A TikToker’s Halloween display has gone completely viral, as some viewers think the user is a “creative genius.”

Halloween isn’t just a time for children to dress in costume and trick-or-treat. Like other holidays, it’s a time for families to come together in celebration of tradition.

One TikToker, known on the platform as ‘tombetgeorge,’ keeps his family’s Halloween tradition alive by decorating their mansion with a vibrant light show. Not only that, but he also uses audio recordings and popular songs to accompany the flashing lights on his home.

For this year’s display, Tom made three pumpkins out of lights and named them Patch, Jackie, and Gordon — all of which are nods to the orange gourd.

He also decorated his mansion with light-up spiders and spider webs with spooky green and purple colors. Additionally, his lawn was lined with lit tombstones that read, “RIP.”

In a viral TikTok of his Halloween decorations, the three pumpkins welcome viewers by saying, “Good evening, welcome to our all-new Halloween show.”

Keeping viewers intrigued, the pumpkins make jokes to each other before the bulk of the show begins.

This year’s display was set to the tune of ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC. With every beat, a different part of Tom’s mansion lights up. He even managed to make the pumpkins exert real flames. Patch, Jackie, and Gordon also act as the band’s members by lip-syncing the song’s lyrics.

“It’s a full-blown concert,” the TikToker captioned his video, which reached 6M viewers.

After seeing the full display, TikTokers and Halloween enthusiasts alike commented how impressed they were, adding that Tom is a “creative genius.”

“What!! This is so freaking awesome,” wrote one viewer.

“Wow!! To anyone who thinks that they can top this… good luck!!” exclaimed another.

Others added how the light show was likely worth more than what they make yearly. “Very nice. That whole setup is worth more than everything I own lmao,” joked one.

While Tom’s 2024 Halloween light show has gone viral for being a complete masterpiece, he’s not the only person to gain millions of views for his holiday decorations.

