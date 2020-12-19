Logo
Charli D'Amelio plays Among Us IRL with Lil Nas X, James Charles & more

Published: 19/Dec/2020 11:16

by Georgina Smith
James Charles poses with other social media stars in Among Us inspired costumes
YouTube: James Charles

YouTuber James Charles is back again with another round of Among Us in real life, and this time he added TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and popular rapper Lil Nas X to the mix, making for a hilarious but tense competition.

Having an unexpected boom in popularity this year, Among Us has managed to reach every far corner of the internet, with everyone wanting to have a go at the surprisingly tense social deduction game.

YouTuber and beauty guru James Charles wanted to take his appreciation for the game to the next level however, which he did by staging an Among Us setup in his own house, mimicking various aspects of the original game.

The original video was released on November 27 and featured stars such as Larray, Quen Blackwell, and Noah Beck, and certainly proved to be a huge success with 19 million views at the time of writing.

Among Us steam header
Innersloth
Among Us has experienced a new lease of life in 2020, leading to its devs scrapping a proposed sequel.

Now James is back at it again, and he’s brought with him a few more huge stars to add to the mix, like Charli & Dixie D’Amelio and Lil Nas X to name just a few.

Dressed up in brightly colored spacesuits, along with various cute hats just like the original game, the players are given a sheet of paper that tells them whether they are a crewmate or the imposter.

The card also gives them a list of tasks, like ball toss, word search, ring the bell, and more, that James and his team had set up to mimic the crewmates’ tasks for the game.

Charli D’Amelio as the imposter

It was Charli who ended up as imposter for the second round along with Nailea, and snuck in her first kill without a hitch after ‘stabbing’ James at the top of the staircase. This was after the first round in which James was one of the first to get killed off too.

Towards the end of that round, Nailea accidentally outed herself and Charli as being the imposters with an offhand remark of “yo, I think we won,” leading to a slightly premature defeat.

The second video certainly proved to be as eventful as the first, and with the amount of effort by James and his team into making it as close to a real game of Among Us as possible, it’s no wonder that the video has already picked up 6 million views within less than a day of being posted.

Dr Disrespect calls out xQc for playing 'boring' Bloons TD 6 on stream

Published: 19/Dec/2020 7:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dr Disrespect XqC Bloons TD
xQc / Dr Disrespect

Dr. Disrespect couldn’t believe he saw xQc playing Bloons TD 6 in front of 60,000 viewers, so he posted a hilarious video and called him out on Twitter.

Dr. Disrespect is not one to hold back his thoughts and mince his words. He’ll tell it like it is, even if it lands him in hot water. It’s not surprising for a man whose personal motto is “violence, speed, and momentum.”

The Doc has done everything from trolling mobile gamers to rile them up and respond to the backlash in a hilarious way to dishing out well-thought-out criticism on his favorite games.

Now, he’s set his sights on fellow streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel. He called him out for playing Bloons TD 6, a tower defense game on steam, in front of thousands of viewers.

Dr. Disrespect will never hesitate to speak his mind. It goes against his personal creed.

Dr. Disrespect posted a video of him watching xQc play the game. It starts with him staring into the abyss, wondering what the hell he is witnessing. Eventually, he manages to let the rage subside, collect his thoughts, and drop some fire.

“xQc, you got 60,000 people watching you play Bloons Tenacious Destruction 6. Whatever the f**k it’s called,” he said. Then, he takes a long pause and slowly turns towards the camera.

“Are you f**king kidding me?” he says, right at the end. He posted the video on Twitter and tagged xQc. It’s already been viewed more than 15,000 times and liked by 5,000 people, and many others left comments laughing about it.

xQc hasn’t responded yet, nor has he explained why he’s on Bloons TD 6. To be fair, it’s pretty addictive, and he just spent hours playing all kinds of different games. He probably wanted to end the session with something chilled.

Either way, Dr. Disrespect managed to summarize what many other fans and followers were thinking.

Of course, it’s all in good fun, and there’s nothing malicious about it. But that doesn’t make it any less funny.