Charli D’Amelio plays Among Us IRL with Lil Nas X, James Charles & more

YouTuber James Charles is back again with another round of Among Us in real life, and this time he added TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and popular rapper Lil Nas X to the mix, making for a hilarious but tense competition.

Having an unexpected boom in popularity this year, Among Us has managed to reach every far corner of the internet, with everyone wanting to have a go at the surprisingly tense social deduction game.

YouTuber and beauty guru James Charles wanted to take his appreciation for the game to the next level however, which he did by staging an Among Us setup in his own house, mimicking various aspects of the original game.

The original video was released on November 27 and featured stars such as Larray, Quen Blackwell, and Noah Beck, and certainly proved to be a huge success with 19 million views at the time of writing.

Now James is back at it again, and he’s brought with him a few more huge stars to add to the mix, like Charli & Dixie D’Amelio and Lil Nas X to name just a few.

Dressed up in brightly colored spacesuits, along with various cute hats just like the original game, the players are given a sheet of paper that tells them whether they are a crewmate or the imposter.

The card also gives them a list of tasks, like ball toss, word search, ring the bell, and more, that James and his team had set up to mimic the crewmates’ tasks for the game.

Charli D’Amelio as the imposter

It was Charli who ended up as imposter for the second round along with Nailea, and snuck in her first kill without a hitch after ‘stabbing’ James at the top of the staircase. This was after the first round in which James was one of the first to get killed off too.

Towards the end of that round, Nailea accidentally outed herself and Charli as being the imposters with an offhand remark of “yo, I think we won,” leading to a slightly premature defeat.

The second video certainly proved to be as eventful as the first, and with the amount of effort by James and his team into making it as close to a real game of Among Us as possible, it’s no wonder that the video has already picked up 6 million views within less than a day of being posted.