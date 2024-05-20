How to watch Elle Brooke vs Paige Vanzant: Misfits X Series 015 stream, fight card & more

Elle Brooke is set to touch gloves with former UFC and bare-knuckle fighter Paige Vanzant to headline Misfits & DAZN’s X Series 015 event. Here’s how you can tune into the action.

Misfits and DAZN are already back putting influencers in the ring with X Series 015 after Salt Papi’s triumph over former Fame MMA fighter Amadeusz Ferrari earlier in May.

This time around MFB women’s middleweight champion Elle Brooke will face her toughest challenge yet against a proven fighter in the headline fight.

When is Misfits & DAZN X Series 015?

X Series 015 will take place on May 25, 2024, where we’ll see Elle Brooke step into the ring with Paige Vanzant at the NRG Arena in Houston, Texas.

How to watch Misfits & DAZN X Series 015?

Fans can tune in via the DAZN app. Although, you need to purchase a subscription to watch along. US citizens can tune in for a $19.99 monthly fee, while UK viewers can get a 12-month monthly saver deal at £9.99 per month or choose a £19.99 monthly rate.

Misfits & DAZN X Series 015 fight card

You can find the full Misfits & DAZN X Series 015 fight card below:

X Series 015 fight card Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm Lil Cracra vs. YuddyGang Jeremy Park vs. Anthony Vargas Killer Bee vs. TBA OJ Rose vs. Brendan Kelly Alaena Vampira vs. Loza Alysia Magen vs. Fangs

After taking the crown from AJ Bunker, Misfits’ women’s middleweight champion Elle Brooke is gearing up for a major challenge. Her title will be on the line as she goes blow-for-blow with former UFC and BKFC fighter Paige Vanzant.

The co-main event is just as exciting, with former NFL star Le’Veon Bell returning to the ring to face Tristan Hamm to kick off the Misfits cruiserweight title tournament.

The remainder of the card will see several debuts and the return of some familiar faces. Lil CraCra and Yuddy Gang continue the Misfits lightweight title tournament, while OJ Rose faces Brendan Kelly.

Alaena Vampira makes her return after losing to the hands of Jully Poca to the ring to touch gloves with Loza, while Fangs is finally set to make her debut after several canceled bouts.

That’s all regarding X Series 015. For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub to stay tuned to all the best fights.