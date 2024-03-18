How to watch Misfits & DAZN X Series 013 ‘Outnumbered’: Stream, fight card, more

Misfits and DAZN are getting ready for their next influencer boxing event with X Series 013, with the main event seeing up-and-comer ‘Fox The G’ face off against not just one, but two opponents at the same time. Here’s what you need to know.

KSI’s Misfits Boxing has taken the influencer boxing world to the next level since signing a five-year deal with streaming platform DAZN in early 2023.

Throughout 2023, we saw more influencers than ever putting on their gloves and stepping into the ring, with Misfits putting on a staggering eight events.

Now, Misfits and DAZN are gearing up for their next show X Series 013. Here’s everything there is to know about the event.

When is Misfits & DAZN X Series 013

Misfits & DAZN X Series 013 is set to take place on Saturday, March 23, 2024. While the full card and schedule are still yet to be revealed, we can expect the action to get underway at roughly 7 PM ET (or 12 AM BST on March 24 for UK viewers.)

How to watch Misfits & DAZN X Series 013

The Misfits & DAZN X Series 013 ‘Outnumbered’ event will take place in Nashville, Tennessee at the Worldwide Stages venue. Tickets to the event are up for grabs via Universe.

Alternatively, fans can tune into the Misfits & DAZN X Series 013 ‘Outnumbered’ event from the comfort of their home via the DAZN app. Although, you’ll need to purchase a subscription to watch along.

US citizens can tune in for a $19.99 monthly fee, while UK viewers can get a 12-month monthly saver deal at £9.99 per month or choose a £19.99 monthly rate.

Misfits & DAZN X Series 013 fight card

The full fight card for Misfits & DAZN X Series 013 event has yet to be announced. Regardless, it’s already shaping up to be an action-packed card.

The headline fight will see up-and-coming Misfits fighter ‘Fox The G’ face off against not just one, but two opponents at the same time. The 18-year-old recently made his debut on Misfits 012 — and left viewers stunned and wanting more after taking down Small Spartan Jay.

Below is the X Series 013 fight card as we know it so far:

X Series 013 fight card Fox The G vs. Most Wanted & Evil Hero Vitaly vs. Modeen Chris Avila vs. Jake Bostwick Joey Knight vs. Baby Hulk Nikki Hru vs. Alexia Grace Tayler Holder vs. DWG Earth Yuddy Gang vs. Lil CraCra

Besides the main event, X Series 013 will kick off the MFB Lightweight interim title tournament, with Joey Knight taking on Baby Hulk, while Lil CraCra will touch gloves with Yuddy Gang in the quarter-final rounds.

X Series 013 card will see Russian YouTube star Vitaly return to the ring over two years since touching gloves with Kristen Hanby in his debut, which ended in the draw. This time around, Vitaly will be stepping into the ring with Modeen.

The Female Lightweight title will be up for grabs on March 23, where we’ll see Nikki Hru and Alexia Grace battle it out. Not only that, Bare Knuckle fighter Jake Bostwick will be stepping into the influencer boxing world on the card, where he’ll face MMA fighter and boxer Chris Avila.

Tayler Holder also makes his long-awaited return after a three-year absence from the boxing ring, where in 2021, he went blow-for-blow with AnEsonGib. The X Series 013 card sees him facing DWG Earth.

For now, that’s all we know regarding the Misfits & DAZN X Series 013 event. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as we learn more leading up to fight night. For more influencer boxing matches taking place this year, be sure to check out our hub right here on Dexerto to stay tuned to all the best fights.