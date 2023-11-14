Influencer MMA fights will be “sprinkled” into Misfits Boxing cards

Misfits President Mams Taylor has revealed that long-awaited influencer MMA fights will be “sprinkled” into Misfits Boxing events in the future.

Earlier in 2023, Misfits Boxing signed a long-term deal that will see them partner up with DAZN Boxing for the next 5 years. Since then, we’ve seen a ton of influencer boxing events filled with some of the internet’s biggest stars.

It’s fair to say the scene has boomed in popularity, with events such as the Prime Card — where KSI touched gloves with Tommy Fury, while Logan Paul battled it out with Dillon Danis on the co-main event — selling millions in pay-per-view buys.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As influencers have started putting on the boxing gloves for the last few years, many have wanted to take it a step further with MMA fights, with the likes of Jake Paul eyeing up future bouts in the octagon.

Misfits Boxing to introduce MMA fights

It seems we won’t have to wait much longer to see influencers fight in MMA. While Jake Paul has already signed a deal with the PFL to make his MMA debut, KSI’s Misfits Boxing plans to “sprinkle” MMA fights into their boxing cards.

Article continues after ad

In a November 12 interview with Fred Beck, KSI’s manager and Misfits President Mams Taylor revealed that we’ll see some MMA in the future. “There will be some MMA sprinkled onto our cards,” said Mams. “Let’s see how it goes.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He added: “If it goes well, and people are excited about it, then maybe there’s more to come.”

(Timestamp at 13:28)

The Misfits President understandably kept most details tight-lipped, explaining that how we’ll see MMA fights incorporated into cards is yet to be decided.

Article continues after ad

However, with ambitions to host an event every month throughout 2024, there’s certainly space to see a few MMA bouts.