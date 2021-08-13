Addison Rae hits back at Scott Disick for mocking her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian

Addison Rae has called out “hypocritical” Scott Disick for his jibes about her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian as Scott even suggested the pair were “hooking up.” The KUWTK star has previously been in a relationship with Sophia Richie, who is 16 years his junior.

Addison and Kourtney met back in January 2020 and have 21 years between them. Since then, the TikTok star has featured in SKIMS’ one-year anniversary campaign and even starred in the infamous E! series, Keeping up with the Kardashians.

On August 20, she credited Kourtney as her “amazing mentor.” Rae told Entertainment Tonight that the Poosh-founder has been “very honest and helpful.”

Kourtney even makes a cameo appearance in the Addison-fronted remake “He’s All That,” due to be released on August 27.

Scott speculated about the pair

On a season 20 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, ‘Lord’ Disick questioned the nature of the ladies’ friendship. “I was so thinking (they were hooking up),” he said. “It was the elephant in the room.”

Addison awkwardly responded, saying that: “it’s just very weird that… that’s what the impression was!”

The rest of the Kardashian clan appeared to agree with Kourtney’s ex. Khloe was heard asking: “what the f**k do you do to Kourtney to make her so happy?”

Addison clapped back

As part of Vanity Fair’s ‘Lie Detector Test’ series, Addison was quizzed about Scott’s love life. In response to Scott’s criticism over her friendship with Kourtney, the examiner asked if she found the comments “hypocritical.”

After viewing a photo of Scott with current flame, 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin, Addison assuredly said: “yes.”

Elsewhere in the video, Addison cites Kourtney as her “favorite Kardashian” and debates whether the flagship show is “scripted.”

The pairs friendship continues regardless of what people might think.