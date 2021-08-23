Taylor Swift joins TikTok and sends fans wild with first post promoting new album

International superstar and one of the biggest artists in the world Taylor Swift has made her first TikTok promoting her recent album releases as well as her re-release for her 2013 album ‘Red’.

In less than 30 minutes, 25,000 people are already following the account with the number very likely to go into the millions in no time. The video, posted on August 23, features clips of Taylor against various backgrounds while filters promoting her last three albums hover over her.

The video in less than 30 minutes has also received over 50,000 views and 20,000 likes.

The clip ends with Swift promoting the re-release of her album ‘Red’ on November 19 2021. It features Swift in a black top and red lipstick with the album title and release date at the bottom of the screen. ‘Screwface Capital’ by Dave that name-drops the singer can be heard playing.

@taylorswift Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin 😺 #SwiftTok ♬ original sound – Taylor Swift

Taylor’s TikTok is captioned, “Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on TikTok now, let the games begin.”

SwiftTok begins on TikTok

This is the only video posted so far on the account that at the moment doesn’t follow anyone. The bio includes a humourous quote stating “this is pretty much just a cat account” and a link to her website.

*cackles maniacally* Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest pic.twitter.com/Tf0ahCMql8 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 5, 2021

It isn’t the first time either that Taylor has driven the internet wild. In early August, she released a cryptic video asking fans to try and decipher the titles of songs that had previously been unreleased.

Fans were quickly on the case with one TikTok going viral for breaking down the song names in a word search.

On TikTok too, a viral lookalike made waves after people thought a nurse from Nashville, Tennessee might have been Swift in disguise. Taylor Swift isn’t the only musician to be on TikTok with the likes of Charlie Puth, Charli XCX, Lil Nas X, and Billie Eilish all having significant platforms on the app.