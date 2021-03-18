Addison Rae's "He's All That" bought by Netflix in big-money deal - Dexerto

Addison Rae will soon be appearing all over Netflix as the rights to the upcoming film ‘He’s All That,’ a remake of 90s classic ‘She’s All That,’ have reportedly sold for more than $20 million.

One of the biggest social media celebrities, Rae will soon be hitting the silver screen in a leading role for the first time. He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of 1999’s She’s All That, is set to be her first live-action role in a feature film.

Despite it being her first major role, the reimagining already appears to be turning heads. Rights to the upcoming flick have been sold to Netflix in a blockbuster deal, according to reports from Deadline.

He’s All That will be streamed on the subscription service later this year after Netflix acquired the rights for more than $20 million.

Alongside Rae, the film stars Tanner Buchanan of recent Cobra Kai fame. Additionally, Rachel Leigh Cook, the star of the original 90’s rendition, is also set to make an appearance.

Not only will Netflix be promoting the film’s digital release, but so too will TikTok, according to the report. As part of Rae’s involvement, the platform she leads as one of the most followed personalities, will also be marketing the new iteration.

The original plot involved a high school jock helping an unpopular student become prom queen as part of a bet. Now, the gender-swapped remake has flipped the roles. Rae is a popular influencer in the film who aims to turn the school’s “biggest loser” into a prom king.

No release date is currently locked in for the upcoming film. There’s also no telling if a theatrical release will accompany the Netflix launch.

He’s All That marks Rae’s first live-action film, though it’s not her first feature-length project. The TikTok star previously lent her voice to a character in the 2018 animated flick Spy Cat.

With Netflix backing her upcoming release, it could just be a matter of time until she’s popping up in more mainstream movies.