Does Instagram notify when you screenshot a story?

Instagram stories are one of the number one ways to post content on the app, but is there any way to tell whether someone has screenshotted your story?

Despite TikTok continuing to climb in popularity and becoming one of the most used social media apps, Instagram still remains a staple in many people’s internet routine.

Although they’re pivoting their focus to short-form video content, users are still able to post and interact with regular image content.

Instagram launched the stories feature in 2016, inspired by Snapchat, allowing users to upload an image that lasts only 24 hours, an alternative to the usual grid picture.

For many, it serves as one of the key ways for people and creators to update their friends, fans and followers about their lives, and is still one of the app’s most popular features.

You sometimes may find yourself needing to screenshot someone else’s story for whatever reason, or perhaps you’re wondering whether someone has screenshotted yours. But is that a feature that’s available on Instagram?

Can you see if someone screenshotted your story on Instagram?

No, Instagram currently will not notify you if your story has been screenshotted. Equally, others will not be able to see whether you have screenshotted their story.

However, it is worth noting that there are certain features on Instagram that have different rules. For example, if you try to screenshot something sent over Vanish Mode, the other person will be notified, so it’s best to be careful with what you choose to screenshot on the app.

Although Instagram has previously briefly tested a feature that allowed people to see who screenshotted their story back in 2018, it’s not clear whether they have any plans to add it back in the future.