How to make a reel on Instagram

Video content is becoming an increasing focus of Instagram, with Reels as their popular TikTok-style video feed. Here’s how to create and upload your own Reel on the app.

Instagram has been a staple of millions of people’s daily routines for years now, and is a place for people to share snippets of their lives with friends and family, or for celebrities to keep their fans updated on what they’re up to.

Although for a long time the emphasis was on the square image feed, with the rise of platforms like TikTok, Instagram has made changes to move their focus closer to video.

Part of this endeavor has included the Reels feature, which mimics TikTok’s portrait video feed. Some people choose to upload their videos on both platforms, and others keep their Reels unique to Instagram.

Here’s how to create your very own reel on the app.

How to make an Instagram Reel

Making a Reel on Instagram is a relatively simple process, and there are plenty of ways to make your content unique to you while editing.

To create a Reel, do as follows:

Launch Instagram. Tap the plus icon in the top right corner of the screen. Select ‘Reel.’ Use the record button to create a clip, or use the gallery icon in the bottom left corner to add a clip from your camera roll. Tap the music button on the left side to add a song and use the slider to adjust it. Using the other icons on the side you can also change the speed, use a timer, or use the ‘Align’ button to match up two clips for smooth transitions. You can try out filters with the ‘Effects’ section above the record button. Once you’ve filmed all your clips, hit ‘Preview.’ Here, you can add other effects and filters, stickers, text, and more. Tap ‘Next.’ Write your caption and edit the information relating to your video. Click ‘Share’ to post.

Some Reels end up with millions of likes and views, and there’s a huge community of people watching the short videos on a daily basis.