Did TikTok remove the repost button?

If you can’t repost or view reposted videos on TikTok, don’t worry — you’re definitely not alone. A growing number of users have noticed that the feature has suddenly disappeared.

The repost feature allows users to share others’ videos on their own profiles or with friends, increasing content visibility and engagement. Over time, it’s become a staple for users who want to expand their reach or share interesting content with their followers.

However, on May 10, reports flooded in about users being unable to repost anything or see the videos they’ve previously reposted. This led many to wonder whether TikTok had removed the feature.

Why can’t I repost on TikTok?

Some TikTokers reported that the feature was completely unavailable after updating the app, while others noticed it reappearing after some time. This inconsistency suggests that the issue is most likely a glitch.

The video platform is usually responsive to bugs and glitches and often resolves them in subsequent updates, which might be the case here as well.

Currently, TikTok has not provided any official comments on the matter. But, some users have found a workaround by directly reporting the issue to TikTok’s support team. If you’re experiencing problems with the repost feature, here are the steps to report the issue:

Open TikTok. Click on ‘Profile’ at the bottom right of the screen. Press the settings button in the top right corner of the profile page. Go to ‘Settings and privacy’. Select ‘Report a problem’. Scroll down to the bottom of the menu and press ‘Chat with us’. You will be directed to the TikTok Helpdesk where you can explain the issue.

Following these steps should help you bring the problem to TikTok’s attention, potentially speeding up the resolution process.

