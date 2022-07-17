How to undo a repost on TikTok

Georgina Smith . 1 hour ago

The repost feature is becoming increasingly popular on TikTok, but if you change your mind about what you’ve reposted, how do you undo it? Here’s everything you need to know.

Thousands of new videos are being posted to TikTok on a daily basis, and users are constantly interacting with the wealth of content available across the app.

One feature that is becoming increasingly popular on the app, is the ‘Repost’ function. This allows users to re-share a video uploaded by somebody else, and while it won’t appear on your profile, it will appear on your friends’ For You Pages.

However, due to the button’s proximity to other functions in the share menu, there’s a chance you may accidentally repost a video without meaning to. Fortunately, undoing a repost is pretty simple once you know how.

How to undo a TikTok repost

If you quickly change your mind about something you decided to repost on TikTok, undoing it is just as simple as reposting it in the first place.

To do so, simply follow these instructions:

Go to the video that you reposted. Click on the share menu on the right side of the video (the button that looks like an arrow.) Tap the ‘Remove repost’ button. Confirm the removal of the repost when the pop-up appears.

This makes it super easy to change your mind if you decide you want to undo your repost, or if you made a mistake, but it’s worth bearing in mind that the longer you leave it after reposting, the higher the chances are that someone has seen it.

And if you’d like to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can take a look at our other guides here:

