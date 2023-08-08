How to make a group chat on Snapchat

If you want to send a message or snap to multiple people simultaneously on Snapchat, or have a conversation with more than one person, you can create a group chat. Here’s how to do it.

Snapchat has taken the world by storm with its unique blend of photo and video-sharing capabilities. But what if you want to share those special moments, be it a hilarious snap or an important message, with more than one person?

Thankfully, you can do that using the app‘s popular group chat function, which provides a convenient way for friends, families, and teams to communicate collectively. Whether you’re planning a surprise party, coordinating a study session, or just sharing a funny meme, a group chat is your go-to feature.

The feature is available to all Snapchat users, regardless of whether they are using an Android or iOS device. If you want to create and manage a group chat, here’s how to do it.

How to create a group chat on Snapchat

Making a group chat on Snapchat is a pretty simple process. Just follow these steps:

Open Snapchat. Swipe right to access the chat screen. Tap on the bright blue icon located at the bottom right corner. Click ‘New Group’ to add more than one person to a chat. Name your group chat. Add contacts. Press the blue ‘Chat’ button to create the group.

Note: You are only able to add friends you already have. If you would like to include new people in your Snapchat group, you will have to add them as friends first.

If you want to learn more about how to use Snapchat, you can check out some of our other guides here:

