If you’ve wondered how to turn your favorite photos into an Instagram Reel, we have everything you need to know. Here’s how to make a Reel on Instagram with photos.

Instagram’s Reel feature has been hugely popular on the app, emulating TikTok’s vertical scroll feed, and millions of users love creating content to upload using the feature.

While some might stitch together video clips to use in their Reels, others keep it a bit simpler by including a slideshow of various different images to which they can add music, captions, and more.

If you want to make an Instagram Reel out of photos, here’s everything you need to know about how to do that.

Unsplash: Souvik Banerjee Instagram is still one of the most popular social media platforms.

How to make a Reel on Instagram with photos

To make a Reel on Instagram with photos, you will first need to make sure you have the app downloaded. Then do as follows:

Open Instagram. Click on the Reels tab at the bottom of the screen. Click on the camera button in the top right to start a new Reel. In the bottom left, click the gallery button. Tap on a photo, and adjust the length using the slider at the bottom. Tap ‘Add’ in the top right to add it. Click on the gallery button again to add a new picture and repeat the process. Tap ‘Next.’ Here, you can add audio, stickers, and text, after which you can click ‘Next’ again to edit the final details and then post.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

