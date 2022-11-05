How to pause Instagram Reels

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

While pausing a video seems simple, the pause function on Instagram Reels works differently from apps like TikTok. Here’s everything to know about pausing Instagram Reels.

Instagram Reels make up a huge portion of the content on the app, with creators constantly creating and uploading new videos to share with friends and followers.

The feature is similar to TikTok in its focus on vertical short-form video and has proven to be popular among many users.

Naturally, as with any video content, you may at some point be inclined to pause an Instagram Reel. However, you have probably already noticed that a standard single tap on the screen doesn’t pause the video like it might on other apps.

So, can you pause Instagram Reels? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to pause Reels on Instagram

As mentioned above, a standard single tap to the screen doesn’t actually pause an Instagram Reel like it would on TikTok or other apps.

Instead, when you tap a Reel, it actually only mutes the audio. This can be good if you just want to scroll through the comments, for example, and don’t want the distraction of the video repeating on a loop as you read them.

If you want to actually pause the video so you can get a better look at something in the clip, or so that you can take a screenshot, you will have to press your finger on the screen and hold it down.

The Reel stays paused for as long as you hold your finger down, and as soon as you lift it, the video starts playing again.

