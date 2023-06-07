How to get the viral red flag filter on TikTok

TikTok users are loving the red flag filter which is supposed to tell you what your most problematic behaviors are. Here’s how you can try the effect out for yourself.

Many of TikTok‘s biggest trends are inspired by the huge number of filters and effects that are available on the app, with new ones being added on a constant basis.

These effects often end up prompting viral trends which take over the social media platform and get thousands of people to participate.

One filter that’s been gaining traction on TikTok recently is the ‘My red flag’ filter, which claims to randomly assigns three of your biggest ‘red flags’ – characteristics or habits that might be perceived negatively in personal or professional relationships.

The filter is not intended for serious personality analysis, and the results are often comical and shared for amusement, although some users claim it’s fairly accurate. Here’s how you can try it out for yourself.

How to try the red flag filter on TikTok

The red flag filter is available right from the TikTok app, so if you want to try it out for yourself, simply follow these steps:

Open TikTok. Click ‘Effects’ in the bottom left corner. Tap the magnifying glass icon and search ‘My red flags.’ Click on the camera button next to the filter of the same name. Press record, and hold the camera up to your face while you wait for the effect to decide your three ‘red flags.’

TikTok users have been going viral with their videos reacting to the result the filter gives them, whether that’s because it’s hilariously wrong, or scarily accurate.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

