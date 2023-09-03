How to get the viral crying filter on TikTok

While scrolling through your For You Page on TikTok, you might have stumbled across a hyper-realistic crying filter. If you want to try it out for yourself, here’s how to do it.

TikTok has become a hotbed of popular filters, ranging from the viral Red Dress effect to a variety of different makeup looks, and often these filters evolve into trends that take off on the app.

The latest one to take over people’s For You Pages is the ‘crying’ effect that makes it look like the user is emotionally distressed. This hyper-realistic filter creates the illusion of tears streaming down your face, watery eyes, and other subtleties that make it look very convincing.

Many are using it to prank friends and significant others by filming their reactions to the seemingly upsetting situation, with some of these videos racking up millions of views.

So, if you want to get in on the pranking action, or you’re just fascinated by the filter’s realism, here’s how you can try it out for yourself.

How to use the crying filter on TikTok

You can easily access the filter from within the app by simply doing the following:

Open TikTok. Click on the plus button to open the camera. In the bottom left corner, tap ‘Effects.’ Click the magnifying glass, and search for ‘Watery Eyes.’ Tap on the filter of the same name to apply it.

If the filter doesn’t appear when you search for it, you can also try applying it through another video. To do this, just search ‘Watery Eyes Filter’ by clicking the magnifying glass on your For You Page, and select a video using the effect.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

