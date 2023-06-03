How to get the Dog Vision filter on TikTok

TikTok users are loving the popular Dog Vision filter, which claims to show how your pet sees the world — here’s how to try it out for yourself and join in on the trend.

TikTok has a huge range of different filters and effects available for its users, and they often prompt viral trends which take over the platform and get thousands of people to participate.

One of the latest filters to garner traction on the app is the Dog Vision filter, which supposedly lets you see through your pooch’s eyes.

Article continues after ad

It’s a known fact that dogs see the world differently from humans due to distinct physiological differences in their eyes. They perceive colors differently, and their vision is generally less detailed and more movement-focused.

This filter aims to emulate that, giving users a glimpse into a dog’s view of the world by showing everything in blue, yellow, black and brown. Here’s how to try it out for yourself.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to do the Dog Vision filter on TikTok

The Dog Vision filter is fortunately available from the TikTok app — just do as follows:

Article continues after ad

Open TikTok. Click on the magnifying glass in the top right-hand corner. Search ‘Dog Vision Filter’ and find someone who has used the effect. Above the user’s name it will say ‘Dog vision‘ with an orange star. Press it and click ‘Use this effect.’

Now you can access the Dog Vision filter and create fun and engaging TikTok content with a unique canine perspective.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

How to use the Invisible Body filter on TikTok | How to get the Lego AI filter on TikTok | How to get the viral Teenage Filter on TikTok | How to get the Gender Swap filter on TikTok | How to get TikTok’s ‘SpongeBob voice’ filter