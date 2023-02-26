TikTokers are loving the Bold Glamour filter which gives you a flawless makeup look — here’s everything to know about how to try it for yourself.

There has been a huge number of different filters and effects that have gone viral on TikTok in the past few years, including everything from green screen effects to makeover filters.

One of the latest filters to garner traction on the app is the Bold Glamour filter, which gives anyone who uses it a new makeup look.

Users have loved trying this effect out, and for many, it doesn’t even look like they are using a filter. Others, however, have reported mixed results.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, people are having fun trying out this filter. If you want to try it for yourself, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the Bold Glamour filter on TikTok

Getting the Bold Glamour filter is simple, however, it may not have been added to the app in every location. If you can’t find it on the app, you may have to wait until it is made available in your location.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

If you do have the filter on the app, here’s how to get it:

Open TikTok Click the plus button to open the camera. Tap ‘Effects’ in the bottom left. Tap the magnifying glass, and search Bold Glamour. Click the filter of the same name to apply it.

If it doesn’t appear in the results, you can also try applying it by finding another video using the effect, clicking on the sound button, and then ‘use this sound.’ If available to you, the filter should automatically apply.

Article continues after ad

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

How to use the Invisible Body filter on TikTok | How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok | How to get the Red Dress filter on TikTok | How to get TikTok’s viral Polaroid filter | How to get TikTok’s ‘SpongeBob voice’ filter