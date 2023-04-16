How to get the Blonde Hair filter on TikTok

The newest craze on TikTok is the viral Blonde Hair filter, which needless to say, does exactly what it promises – here’s how to try it out for yourself.

Every week there’s a new effect that ends up popping off on TikTok, and users can garner millions of views and likes for trying out popular filters.

While many effects on TikTok are made available on the app itself, some of the most iconic ones, like the Gender Swap filter, have originated from filters published via other platforms.

Article continues after ad

The latest one to go viral is the Blonde Hair filter, which as the name suggests, gives people the ability to see what blonde hair would look like on them, and some users have found that the results are actually surprisingly realistic. Here’s how you can try out the filter.

How to do the Blonde Hair filter on TikTok

The Blonde Hair filter is only available on a free photo and video editing app called FaceApp. Once you’ve downloaded it, simply do as follows:

Article continues after ad

Open FaceApp. Upload a photo of yourself. Select ‘Hair Colors’ in the bar at the bottom. Choose ‘Blond’ or ‘Black.’ Use the slider to adjust the hair color. Save the photo to your camera roll.

To create a cool video where it switches between your hair colors, you will need to use CapCut.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to make a video with CapCut

Once you’ve downloaded the app, simply follow these steps:

Launch TikTok and type ‘Blonde Hair Filter’ in the search bar. Find a video of someone that has used the filter. Click on ‘CapCut – Try this template’ above their username.

You will then be redirected to the CapCut app. Follow the steps provided to create your video, and make sure to upload the before and after photos. Now you can save the clip and upload it to TikTok.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

Article continues after ad

How to use the Invisible Body filter on TikTok | How to get the fake smile filter on TikTok | How to get the Red Dress filter on TikTok | How to get TikTok’s viral Polaroid filter | How to get TikTok’s ‘SpongeBob voice’ filter